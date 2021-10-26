SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle agrees to meet with transgender critics, but won’t ‘bend to anybody’s demands’

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville...
In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dave Chappelle is responding to the controversy over his latest comedy special, “The Closer.”

In the special, the comedian cracks jokes about transgender people, and some LGBTQ+ advocacy groups are critical of the material.

In videos posted to his verified Instagram account, Chappelle told audiences in Nashville Sunday he’s willing to meet with the transgender community but that he is “not bending to anybody’s demands.”

Employees at Netflix participated in a walkout last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer.”

Chappelle told audiences that he’s been disinvited from several film festivals and that Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos is the only one who hasn’t “canceled” him yet.

Chappelle announced the documentary on his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters throughout November.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a female inmate who was found dead at the Charleston County jail.
Coroner identifies female inmate found dead at Charleston County jail
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston, MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields (right) of Orangeburg and Trevon...
Investigators arrest two more suspects in shooting that killed 2 women, injured another
Anthony Simmons is charged with second-degree burglary, stalking and two counts of malicious...
Man accused of vandalism, stalking at North Charleston home

Latest News

The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senator: YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat offering only small changes
Mount Elbert is Colorado’s highest peak, with an elevation of 14,443 feet.
Lost hiker ignores rescue calls because they ‘didn’t recognize the number’
High winds blew over four semitrucks in Utah on Monday morning.
Strong winds topple semitrucks on Utah highway
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; Biden plan in flux
Michael Smallwood, a 2009 graduate, is one of the stars of “Halloween Kills,” the latest movie...
College of Charleston alumnus stars in newest ‘Halloween’ movie