Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)

AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 33-22 win over Philadelphia

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Played in a 17-14 win over Denver

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 66 yards in a 31-5 win over Houston. The Summerville alum has 24 catches for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not play in a 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay (COVID list). The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 5 tackles and .5 sacks in a 13-10 loss to New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, .5 sacks and 2 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 13-10 loss to New Orleans

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Inactive in 30-18 loss to Indianapolis. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 33-22 loss to Las Vegas

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Bye Week