Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)

Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard John Simpson (76) during an NFL football game against the...
Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard John Simpson (76) during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFC

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Started in a 33-22 win over Philadelphia

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Played in a 17-14 win over Denver

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 66 yards in a 31-5 win over Houston. The Summerville alum has 24 catches for 406 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Did not play in a 38-3 loss to Tampa Bay (COVID list). The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 5 TFL’s and 5.5 sacks this season

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Seattle Seahawks - Had 5 tackles and .5 sacks in a 13-10 loss to New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, .5 sacks and 2 pass deflections this season.

Brandon Shell, OL, Seattle Seahawks - Played in a 13-10 loss to New Orleans

Zack Bailey, OL, Minnesota Vikings - Practice squad

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Inactive in 30-18 loss to Indianapolis. The Goose Creek alum has 8 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - Played in a 33-22 loss to Las Vegas

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Bye Week

