Lowcountry residents express concern over I-526 project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Department of Transportation says their I-526 Corridor East project could most directly affect the Town of Mt. Pleasant, and some Lowcountry residents say they’re concerned about potentially losing their homes.

“The cons would be that if they widen I-526, then people stood to lose their homes,” said Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. “That is not anything that’s imminent, that’s going to happen anytime soon. We don’t even know if that’s an option that will be chosen. But it’s certainly something that we’re alerted to.”

At a public information meeting Tuesday, project officials said they encourage concerned residents to reach out and comment if they’re homes are potentially affected.

You can find maps on their website by clicking here.

“Part of this process of getting input is to understand what the community would like to see, and in some cases we can put in mitigation measures to pull of communities and businesses, but they certainly would be closer to the interstate, so that’s kind of the tradeoff we need to coordinate with those property owners, SCDOT Project Manager Joy Riley said.

The SCDOT is hosting another public meeting on Wednesday in North Charleston from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Felix C. Davis Community Center.

