Lowcountry Volleyball Playoffs scores (10/25)

(KCBD File Photo)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Round 2 of the playoffs

5-A - Round 2

Wando 3, Lexington 2 - The Warriors advance to the 3rd round and will host Dutch Fork on Wednesday

Dutch Fork 3, Ashley Ridge 0

River Bluff 3, Stratford 0

Carolina Forest 3, Summerville 0

1-A - Round 2

Palmetto Scholars 3, Green Sea Floyds 0 - The Phoenix advance and will host Branchville in Round 3

