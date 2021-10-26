Lowcountry Volleyball Playoffs scores (10/25)
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Round 2 of the playoffs
5-A - Round 2
Wando 3, Lexington 2 - The Warriors advance to the 3rd round and will host Dutch Fork on Wednesday
Dutch Fork 3, Ashley Ridge 0
River Bluff 3, Stratford 0
Carolina Forest 3, Summerville 0
1-A - Round 2
Palmetto Scholars 3, Green Sea Floyds 0 - The Phoenix advance and will host Branchville in Round 3
