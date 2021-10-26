SC Lottery
Lt. governor speaks in Summerville, encouraged by local economy

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Greater Summerville Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon was held on Tuesday at the Summerville Country Club after being held virtually last year.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette praised the state’s technical colleges for preparing the next generation of workers.

“South Carolina is on the map and everybody across the globe is looking so we need to get everybody reengaged, get the workforce back going and you know just say a big thank you to our colleges and technical colleges for what they’re doing to help turn out the workforce of tomorrow,” Evette said.

The event gives an opportunity for elected leaders to speak to business owners about their work that is impacting the Lowcountry.

“The Chamber of Commerce is in communication with our legislators and that we’re a voice for business locally and throughout the state,” said Rita Berry, president and CEO of Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce.

Representative Mandy Kimmons and Gil Gatch shared some “highlights” from their work at the South Carolina statehouse. They touched on how they worked on rebuilding the tourism industry from the pandemic, military tuition rates, and the COVID-19 safe harbor liability act.

