SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - An Upstate high school senior has died after he was shot Sunday night in Simpsonville.

Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the coroner’s office says.

Simpsonville Police said they were called at about 10 p.m. to a shooting in a parking lot near Fairview and Harrison Bridge roads.

Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide and the cause of death was a gunshot wound. The coroner’s office said Smith was involved in an altercation with another person in the parking lot.

Sagin Riley Willasch is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police say. (Greenville County Sheriff's Office via WYFF)

The Simpsonville Police Department arrested 19-year-old Sagin Riley Willasch Monday, according to Captain Cheryl Manley with Simpsonville Police Department.

Willasch is charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Manley says.

The Greenville County School District said Smith was a senior at Hillcrest High School.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Tipsy Taco. The restaurant remained closed on Monday, posting on its Facebook page that it did so to “show our respect and condolences.”

Willasch was being held at the Greenville County Detention Center with no bond, Manley said.

