SC lt. governor will be keynote speaker at Summerville event

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to speak at an annual legislative lunch in Summerville Tuesday.

Evette will share initiatives to create a healthier business environment with leaders in Dorchester County.

Evette, the first female Republican lieutenant governor of the state, founded Quality Business Solutions, a payroll human resources and benefits service firm headquartered in Travelers Rest.

The annual legislative luncheon gives business leaders the chance to hear elected state leaders talk about issues that impact the state’s economy.

A panel of Dorchester County elected leaders will also share how state leaders work in Columbia is impacting the Lowcountry.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 11 a.m.

It’s at the Summerville Country Club, located at 400 Country Club Blvd.

