SCDOT working to alleviate traffic congestion along I-526 corridor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s one of the most congested interstates in South Carolina, and new plans from the SCDOT propose a major overhaul, a potential solution to what they call over crowded roadways on the I-526 east corridor.

“The congestion is so bad on this corridor that you know widening, doubling the number of lanes out there is going to be required even if we do some other things in conjunction with that,” said Joy Riley, SCDOT project manager.

The DOT didn’t just look at widening but actually replacing the Wando and Don Holt bridges entirely.

The current bridges are part of the Lowcountry Corridor East which travels 23 miles from the Cooper River to US-17 in Mt. Pleasant.

Under the DOT’s new proposal, the Don Holt Bridge would be replaced and raised, and the Wando replaced and lowered.

The estimated cost for the overhaul is around $4 billion.

State highway officials say that public feedback from these proposals will be the next step in determining how much is needed for certain solutions.

“Whether they could be widened, what remaining useful life they had, what it would look like to do new bridges completely or to do a new bridge in coordination with the old bridge. We have ultimately come up with about five build and one no build alternatives that we’re recommending,” Riley said.

Project officials are looking for feedback on these proposed plans through Dec. 1, and two public information meetings this week could be your opportunity to voice what you think. For information on those projects and how you can comment, click here.

