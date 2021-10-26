Summerville Police release images of stolen vehicle, person they want to ID

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person in connection with a vehicle theft.

Police are trying to identify a person of whom they posted a photo Tuesday afternoon. Police have not said whether the person is considered a suspect in the vehicle theft or merely a possible witness to the crime.

The vehicle stolen is a 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Anyone who recognizes the person should contact Summerville Police Department at 843-875-1650.

