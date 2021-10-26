Troopers searching for vehicle after 2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run on College Park Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in which two pedestrians were struck in Berkeley County.

It happened at 11:46 p.m. on Oct. 23 on College Park Road near the Blue Lizard Bar.

According to SCHP officials, the vehicle struck two pedestrians in the roadway and then left the scene. The vehicle left the scene traveling east towards I-26, and should have damage to the front and right side.

Investigators said the suspect was driving a 2007-2012 Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner SUV, and the color is not known. SCHP released two pictures which are representation of the car models.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to call Highway Patrol at (843) 953-6010 or 1 (800) 768-1501, or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

