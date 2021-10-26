US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths

CHESTER, S.C. (WCSC/WBTV) - Investigators say a U.S. Army soldier has been brought back to South Carolina from Germany to face charges he killed his grandfather and great-grandmother 16 months ago.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey says 24-year-old Gene Alexzander “Alex” Scott was indicted last week on two counts of murder.

Dorsey says military police in Germany took Scott into custody and he was flown back to the United States this past weekend.

On June 21, 2020, Chester County deputies were called to a home on Doe Street in Richburg, where the bodies of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers were found, authorities said.

The Chester County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott with the murders last Thursday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Within hours of the arrest orders being signed, the U.S. Army was notified and Scott, who was serving in Germany, was taken into custody by military police, authorities said. Scott was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office by military police once he arrived at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport on Saturday.

Dorsey says they believe Scott enlisted in the Army to escape what he had done, but deputies kept up with him regularly determined to get to the bottom of this crime.

Scott is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said. His bond was denied by a magistrate judge.

