Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The evidence is stacking up against three Honolulu police officers who are suspected of taking part in an improper chase that led to a horrific crash in Makaha last month.

Newly released security camera footage shows a dark police SUV without its blue lights on in pursuit of a white Honda headed down Farrington Highway on Sept. 12.

The early morning video from the Makaha 7-Eleven also shows two blue and white cars joining the chase seconds later ― also without flashing their blue lights.

“They never pulled them over, they never turned on their lights, they never told them anything” said Michael Stern, attorney for four of the six people in the car.

“They just caused an accident, left and tried to cover it up.”

All six were ejected in the crash, which witnesses said may been caused by the a police car striking the Honda.

Fifteen year-old Dayten Gouveia, who was a passenger, and driver Johnathan Perkins-Sinipati were paralyzed.

Witnesses who helped the injured said the officers returned to the scene about five minutes later acting like they didn’t know what had happened.

The 7-Eleven where the footage was captured store is at the corner of Farrington Highway and Makaha Valley Road, which is about a block away from the crash scene.

About a minute after the crash, the video shows two of the police cars arriving at the corner in front of the 7-Eleven ― apparently after leaving the crash scene and circling around on the back roads.

“They pull up even very close. It looks like clearly they’re talking to each other,” said Stern.

“And then the blue and white takes off with the SUV following and they both take a left on Farrington and going through a red light.”

Stern said the video backs up witness accounts that the officers left the crash without rendering aid then returned to the scene about five minutes later when an ambulance arrives.

Stern plans to file a lawsuit. Gouveia’s family has already sued the city and the HPD.

“I’ve seen well over 2,000 auto accidents, I’ve never seen one like this,” said Stern.

The city, which responded to the lawsuit, said the officers didn’t cause the crash. They said the owner of the car and the driver are responsible for the accident.

Meanwhile, HPD said criminal and administrative investigations are pending. All three officers have been assigned to desk duty.

