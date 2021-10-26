SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Video bolsters claims that officers took part in improper chase that led to horrific crash

By Rick Daysog
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The evidence is stacking up against three Honolulu police officers who are suspected of taking part in an improper chase that led to a horrific crash in Makaha last month.

Newly released security camera footage shows a dark police SUV without its blue lights on in pursuit of a white Honda headed down Farrington Highway on Sept. 12.

The early morning video from the Makaha 7-Eleven also shows two blue and white cars joining the chase seconds later ― also without flashing their blue lights.

“They never pulled them over, they never turned on their lights, they never told them anything” said Michael Stern, attorney for four of the six people in the car.

“They just caused an accident, left and tried to cover it up.”

Related Coverage:

All six were ejected in the crash, which witnesses said may been caused by the a police car striking the Honda.

Fifteen year-old Dayten Gouveia, who was a passenger, and driver Johnathan Perkins-Sinipati were paralyzed.

Witnesses who helped the injured said the officers returned to the scene about five minutes later acting like they didn’t know what had happened.

The 7-Eleven where the footage was captured store is at the corner of Farrington Highway and Makaha Valley Road, which is about a block away from the crash scene.

About a minute after the crash, the video shows two of the police cars arriving at the corner in front of the 7-Eleven ― apparently after leaving the crash scene and circling around on the back roads.

“They pull up even very close. It looks like clearly they’re talking to each other,” said Stern.

“And then the blue and white takes off with the SUV following and they both take a left on Farrington and going through a red light.”

Stern said the video backs up witness accounts that the officers left the crash without rendering aid then returned to the scene about five minutes later when an ambulance arrives.

Stern plans to file a lawsuit. Gouveia’s family has already sued the city and the HPD.

“I’ve seen well over 2,000 auto accidents, I’ve never seen one like this,” said Stern.

The city, which responded to the lawsuit, said the officers didn’t cause the crash. They said the owner of the car and the driver are responsible for the accident.

Meanwhile, HPD said criminal and administrative investigations are pending. All three officers have been assigned to desk duty.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a female inmate who was found dead at the Charleston County jail.
Coroner identifies female inmate found dead at Charleston County jail
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston, MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields (right) of Orangeburg and Trevon...
Investigators arrest two more suspects in shooting that killed 2 women, injured another
Anthony Simmons is charged with second-degree burglary, stalking and two counts of malicious...
Man accused of vandalism, stalking at North Charleston home

Latest News

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is set to speak Tuesday at an annual legislative lunch in...
SC lt. governor will be keynote speaker at Summerville event
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants
New plans from the Department of Transportation show big changes could be coming to one of the...
SCDOT hosting online, in-person meetings on I-526 plans
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC lt. governor to visit Summerville, speak on creating better business environment