Zeb Noland to undergo minor surgical procedure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock quarterback Zeb Noland will undergo a minor surgical procedure on Tuesday morning, according to South Carolina Athletics.

The procedure is to treat a meniscus tear in Noland’s right knee.

Noland is expected to be available when the Gamecocks take on the Florida Gators on Nov. 6.

This procedure comes during the Gamecocks bye week and after a 14-44 blowout loss versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

