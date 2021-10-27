Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police say police are searching for a shoplifting suspect in the area of three Berkeley County schools that went under a precautionary lockdown.

District spokesperson Katie Tanner says Westview Primary, Westview Elementary and Westview Middle Schools went under lockdown Wednesday afternoon. As of just before 2:45 p.m., the lockdowns have been lifted, she said.

All students at the school were safe, she said.

Goose Creek Police Capt. James Brown said a shoplifting suspect ran from officers. The search in the nearby area for the suspect prompted the lockdown at the three schools, he said.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Tanner said law enforcement advised the district it would be safe to release students who ride to and from school in school buses or are picked up by parents but students who walk to or from school were being held until law enforcement gave the all-clear as a precaution.

