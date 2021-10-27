Bryant Named Second Team Preseason All-SEC By League Coaches
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday released its 18th annual men’s basketball coaches preseason All-SEC teams when it was announced that Keyshawn Bryant was named to the Second Team. It marks the first preseason honor of Bryant’s career.
Bryant is Carolina’s top returning scorer and rebounder from a season ago, after he averaged 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. In SEC action, he scored 15.8 points per outing, which ranked seventh in the league. The Winter Haven, Fla., native had 15 double-figure scoring games as a junior, and led or shared the team lead in scoring seven times. For his career, Bryant has scored in double figures 39 times, and has four double-doubles, including a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in a Gamecock win versus Georgia last season. Bryant enters the season 254 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark.
The Gamecocks are set to host Benedict in a free admission exhibition on Nov. 4 (7 p.m.) at Colonial Life Arena before officially opening the 2021-22 campaign when USC Upstate visits Columbia on Nov. 9 (7 p.m., SECN+). Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Gamecock basketball.
A complete list of the coaches preseason All-SEC teams is below:
First Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford - Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly - Alabama
JD Notae - Arkansas
Allen Flanigan - Auburn
Colin Castleton - Florida
Sahvir Wheeler - Kentucky
Darius Days - LSU
Iverson Molinar - Mississippi State
John Fulkerson - Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr. - Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Davonte Davis - Arkansas
Jabari Smith - Auburn
Keion Brooks Jr. - Kentucky
Kellan Grady - Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky
Xavier Pinson - LSU
Garrison Brooks - Mississippi State
Keyshawn Bryant - South Carolina