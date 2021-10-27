SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

California man arrested for alleged Gaetz death threat

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the...
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A California man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Rep. Matt Gaetz days after the Capitol riot in January, court records show.

Authorities said Eugene Huelsman, 58, was arrested last week in the Los Angeles area. He was indicted in May in federal court in Florida.

Huelsman, of Thousand Oaks, is charged with calling the Florida Republican’s office on Jan. 9 and making a threat against Gaetz and his family. The indictment refers to Huelsman’s alleged target only as M.G. but a spokesman for Gaetz has confirmed that the congressman was the subject of the threat.

Court records did not list an attorney for Huelsman. Public records did not list a phone number for Huelsman. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Projectile recovered from movie director’s shoulder in ‘Rust’ set shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
Court documents state a doorbell camera recorded the alleged assault during which the victim...
Judge sets bond for woman accused of assaulting youth
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek...
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022