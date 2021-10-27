Charleston mayor proclaims Wednesday as ‘Bill Sharpe Day’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg paid tribute to Live 5′s senior anchor by proclaiming Wednesday as “Bill Sharpe Day” in the city of Charleston.

Tecklenburg stopped by Live 5 studios in West Ashley to deliver the proclamation as part of a celebration of Sharpe’s 48-year career at WCSC-TV.

He said Sharpe has consistently “provided trustworthy reporting of what’s going on in our community” and said he “remained a steady voice of reassurance and comfort” for the people of Charleston.

“Bill, you’re the Walter Cronkite of Charleston,” Tecklenburg said.

The mayor also praised Sharpe’s effort to fight bullying in schools when he testified before state lawmakers on the need for a bill to address the issue.

Sharpe said his own son with special needs, William, was bullied when he was in school.

“The city of Charleston would like to thank Bill for 48 years of service to the community and congratulate you on your successful career as a trailblazing news chor who left an indelible mark on the broadcast industry here in Charleston,” Tecklenburg said.

Sharpe, who joined the station’s staff in October 1973, will retire Thursday after the 6 p.m. newscast.

