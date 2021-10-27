Colleton County School Board to hear update on cyber incident

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is holding a special board meeting on Wednesday to discuss a recent cyber attack against the district.

The district’s information technology staff discovered that district networks were not in operation on Oct. 4.

“The district IT staff immediately began investigation and recovery measures and contacted a professional Incident Response and Recovery team to assist,” school district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

The board initially sought legal advice on the issue on Oct. 19.

Gruber said district facilities remained secure during the investigation and no physical security measures in place at Colleton County schools were affected.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to be available on the district’s Youtube channel by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.