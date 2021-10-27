SC Lottery
Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church

Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and malicious injury to a place of worship.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have arrested a man accused of setting fire to a cross at a downtown Charleston church.

Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and malicious injury to a place of worship.

It happened at the Eastside Missionary Baptist Church on 584 Meeting Street on Oct. 23.

At 4:20 a.m., a police officer on patrol saw one of the church’s wooden crosses on fire in front of the church. 

“Charleston Fire Department responded and extinguished the small fire,” police said. “PD detectives and crime scene technicians responded and began to investigate the incident.”

Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to call (843)743-7200 and ask for the on duty central detective.

