Coroner identifies victims killed in multi-car crash

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men killed Friday in a multiple-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 17-Alt.

David Blackstone, 65, of Summerville; and William Logan Kittrell, 21, of Walterboro; died in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.

The crash happened early Friday morning approximately eight miles south of Summerville.

Both Blackstone and Kittrell died at the scene at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Brouthers said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning at MUSC, he said.

The coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

