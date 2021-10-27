SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Couple tricked into giving money, gift cards to person claiming to know President Biden

William Wren Williams, 78, lost $55,000
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
Source: Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)(Lufkin Police Department Facebook page)
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WYFF) - William Wren Williams, 78 years old, says he and his wife started lending money to a former neighbor starting in May because they thought she needed help.

And, he said, through text messages, the scammer claimed a close connection to President Joe Biden.

“What I heard was the fact that they were involved with the president, Mike Pompeo, Harris all them,” said Melinda Garner, his daughter, “A bunch of people that they were communicating with on a daily basis, on their phone.”

Over three months, Williams said he and his wife gave the scammer cash, gift cards, cryptocurrency…

A total of $55,000 — their life savings.

“He wanted Walmart cards. And I heard that Walmart cards — they’re bad. So we went down and got the cards that he wanted, and sent ‘em,” Williams said.

Eventually, they figured something was wrong and filed a police report.

But they say the scammer is still out there.

Now they’re dealing with what they believe is identity theft after Williams gave personal banking information to the scammer.

“If someone’s in need of food, buy them the food. Don’t buy gift cards, don’t put money into bitcoin, it’s untraceable,” Garner said. “Don’t get involved in a scam because you’re not going to get the money back — it’s gone.”

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office tells WYFF News 4 the case is currently inactive.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

Latest News

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, right, congratulates Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe on his...
Charleston mayor proclaims Wednesday as ‘Bill Sharpe Day’
South Carolina’s state epidemiologist urged parents to get children vaccinated against COVID-19...
SC epidemiologist: Child vaccination against COVID-19 can cut school cases
Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and...
Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
Working Wednesdays: Lowes Foods hiring for four Tri-County locations
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools