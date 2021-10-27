SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

Latest News

Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
In the US, floods are a leading cause of weather-related death. After record rainfall in the...
Experts urge people to stay safe in flooding
If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek...
SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022