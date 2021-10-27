SC Lottery
Driver found hiding in tree after high-speed pursuit

By KMBC staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMBC) – A high-speed police chase in Missouri ended with a crash Tuesday.

The suspect ended up running off into the woods, and he was taken into custody after he was found hiding in a tree.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said it started just before 4 p.m., when a person in a truck pulling a trailer sped away from a traffic stop on a rural Platte County road.

Video shows him heading in the wrong direction, leading law enforcement on a pursuit that lasted for miles.

He crashed into two police cars in Tracy, Missouri. One officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect hit three or four other cars while driving at high speeds.

The chase ended in Clay County, where the suspect crashed his truck, ran off into the woods and climbed up a tree to evade police.

After several minutes, officers talked him down, and he was taken into custody.

Charges are still pending. The suspect had multiple warrants out for his arrest involving felonies and a probation violation.

