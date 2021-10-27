FIRST ALERT: Isolated strong to severe storms possible Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will quickly move across the Southeast over the next 24 hours bringing a risk of severe weather to the Carolinas by Thursday afternoon and evening. Ahead of this storm, quiet weather is expected today with plenty of sunshine and highs near 70 degrees. We’ll cool down quickly tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday morning. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow morning ahead of an area of low pressure as a warm front nears the area. This front will move through by the afternoon helping to make our atmosphere increasingly unstable as the day wears on. There are significant uncertainty over the extent of destabilization which causes a lack of clarity as far as the threat of strong to severe storms. Regardless, it looks like the chance of rain will increase by Thursday afternoon with the potential for a line of strong to severe storms moving through by the evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, the Live 5 First Alert Weather team has declared Thursday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A cold front will sweep through Thursday night ending the threat of severe weather and helping to bring in drier weather for Friday and Saturday. Some clouds may linger for a few days with a small rain chance but sunshine will take over by Halloween on Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures will cool into the 60s for trick-or-treating with a cool and dry evening expected.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. High 70.

THURSDAY: Turning Cloudy. Rain and Storms Possible by the Afternoon and Evening.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of a Shower. High 67.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of a Shower. High 67.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

