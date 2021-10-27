SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster presents Live 5′s Bill Sharpe with Order of Palmetto

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster surprised Live 5 anchor Bill Sharpe Wednesday afternoon with the state’s highest civilian honor.

McMaster presented the award during Wednesday’s 5 p.m. newscast, a day before Sharpe is set to retire after 48 years with WCSC-TV.

“You have earned a special place in the history of our state, and you are an icon and one of the most respected and trusted journalists in the state and also, at the same time, a marvelous reflection of the goodness and the greatness of the Lowcountry and South Carolina” McMaster told Sharpe.

He presented the honor to Sharpe, he said, on behalf of 5.2 million proud South Carolinians.

The late Gov. John West presented the state’s first Order of the Palmetto in 1971. The award recognizes outstanding service to the state and outstanding achievements of South Carolina citizens.

Earlier in the day, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg surprised Sharpe at a gathering outside Live 5 studios to proclaim Wednesday as Bill Sharpe Day in the city of Charleston.

Sharpe joined the Live 5 News team on Oct. 3, 1973, when he was 22 years old. Over five decades, he received numerous awards including feature and investigative reporting and has been part of newscasts that earned Emmy and Peabody Awards.

Earlier in August, he earned his most recent honor when the SCBA named him Anchor of the Year.

