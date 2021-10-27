SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Isolated, severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

A strong system will move across the southeast over the next 24 hours bringing a risk of severe...
A strong system will move across the southeast over the next 24 hours bringing a risk of severe weather to the Lowcountry by Thursday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong system will move across the southeast over the next 24 hours bringing a risk of severe weather to the Lowcountry by Thursday afternoon.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says clouds will begin increasing Thursday morning ahead of an area of low pressure as a warm front nears the area.

By the afternoon, the warm front will move in, making the atmosphere more unstable.

“It looks like the chance of rain will increase by Thursday afternoon with the potential for a line of strong to severe storms moving through by the evening,” Sovine said.

A cold front will sweep through by Thursday night, ending the threat of severe weather, he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths

Latest News

Investigators arrested Kenaje Green of North Charleston on Wednesday for two counts of armed...
Report: Hanahan armed robber lured victims with car sale listing on Facebook
Ten Republican governors joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in sending a letter against...
Republican governors join Gov. McMaster in opposing electric cars tax breaks
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is partnering with a well-known...
SC employment officials announce IT training partnership
Project officials say Folly Road could see improvements in less than a year
Officials: Folly Road construction project has potential price tag and start date
The Lowcountry Foodbank got a $50,000 donation from NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and the Hendrick...
Lowcountry Foodbank receives $50,000 donation from NASCAR star