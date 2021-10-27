Isolated, severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong system will move across the southeast over the next 24 hours bringing a risk of severe weather to the Lowcountry by Thursday afternoon.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says clouds will begin increasing Thursday morning ahead of an area of low pressure as a warm front nears the area.

By the afternoon, the warm front will move in, making the atmosphere more unstable.

“It looks like the chance of rain will increase by Thursday afternoon with the potential for a line of strong to severe storms moving through by the evening,” Sovine said.

A cold front will sweep through by Thursday night, ending the threat of severe weather, he said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.