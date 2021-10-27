Judge sets bond for woman accused of assaulting youth

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge set a $500 personal recognizance bond Wednesday morning for a woman accused in the assault of a minor.

Roberta Cline is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to court documents.

An affidavit alleges Cline grabbed a child causing physical injury in the front yard of a home in the 400 block of Furman Lane on Monday. The affidavit states the incident was recorded on a doorbell camera.

The victim suffered a cut on his right wrist and told authorities Cline threatened to shoot him and his friends, investigators say.

The judge also ordered that Cline have no contact with the victim and stay at least 100 feet from the victim and his home.

Cline’s mugshot was not immediately available from the Berkeley County jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

