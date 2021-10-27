SC Lottery
Lowcountry Foodbank receives $50,000 donation from NASCAR star

The Lowcountry Foodbank got a $50,000 donation from NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and the Hendrick Automotive Group.(The Lowcountry Food Bank)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry Foodbank got a $50,000 donation from NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and the Hendrick Automotive Group.

Organizers with the foodbank said it is enough money to feed 300,000 people.

“In 2020 we distributed close to 39 million pounds of food; this year, we anticipate distributing close to the same around about 40 million pounds of food. Lowcountry Foodbank President and CEO Nick Osborne said. “So the demand still continues to be strong. And we continue to see that will be the case in the months ahead as well.”

The food bank is still in need of food, cash donations and volunteers with the holiday season approaching.

If you are interested, visit their website https://lowcountryfoodbank.org/

