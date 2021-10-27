SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Porter-Gaud wins SCISA Volleyball State title

Porter-Gaud won their 10th volleyball state title at the SCISA level since 2010 with a 5 set...
Porter-Gaud won their 10th volleyball state title at the SCISA level since 2010 with a 5 set win over Cardinal Newman on Tuesday(Live 5 News)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

SCISA AAA - State Championship

Porter-Gaud 3, Cardinal Newman 2 - The Cyclones win their 10th state championship since 2010 taking the title in 5 sets. This was the 3rd straight year Porter-Gaud and Cardinal Newman faced off in the finals with the Cyclones winning in 2019.

4-A - 2nd Round

Beckham 3, Hartsville 0 - The Bengals move on to the 3rd round and will travel to Hilton Head on Thursday

Aiken 3, James Island 0

3-A - 2nd Round

Bishop England 3, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 - The Bishops will head to Waccamaw for round 3 on Thursday

Waccamaw 3, Academic Magnet 0

Oceanside Collegiate 3, Gilbert 0 - Oceanside advances and will face Camden on the road on Thursday

4-A - 2nd Round

Philip Simmons 3, Pelion 0 - The Iron Horses move on to round 3

York Prep 3, Woodland 0

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a female inmate who was found dead at the Charleston County jail.
Coroner identifies female inmate found dead at Charleston County jail
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston, MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields (right) of Orangeburg and Trevon...
Investigators arrest two more suspects in shooting that killed 2 women, injured another
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths

Latest News

The Battery drop their final road game of the season, 2-0 in Hartford on Tuesday
Battery Shut Out in Hartford
Clemson running back Kobe Pace (20) breaks away for a touchdown during the half of an NCAA...
Clemson RB Pace in COVID-19 protocol, out for Florida State
Las Vegas Raiders offensive guard John Simpson (76) during an NFL football game against the...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 7)
VIDEO: Stratford volleyball season ended by River Bluff
VIDEO: Stratford volleyball season ended by River Bluff