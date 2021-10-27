Porter-Gaud wins SCISA Volleyball State title
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
SCISA AAA - State Championship
Porter-Gaud 3, Cardinal Newman 2 - The Cyclones win their 10th state championship since 2010 taking the title in 5 sets. This was the 3rd straight year Porter-Gaud and Cardinal Newman faced off in the finals with the Cyclones winning in 2019.
4-A - 2nd Round
Beckham 3, Hartsville 0 - The Bengals move on to the 3rd round and will travel to Hilton Head on Thursday
Aiken 3, James Island 0
3-A - 2nd Round
Bishop England 3, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0 - The Bishops will head to Waccamaw for round 3 on Thursday
Waccamaw 3, Academic Magnet 0
Oceanside Collegiate 3, Gilbert 0 - Oceanside advances and will face Camden on the road on Thursday
4-A - 2nd Round
Philip Simmons 3, Pelion 0 - The Iron Horses move on to round 3
York Prep 3, Woodland 0
