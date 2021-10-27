SC Lottery
Officials: Folly Road construction project has potential price tag and start date

Project officials say Folly Road could see improvements in less than a year
Project officials say Folly Road could see improvements in less than a year
By Cameron Bopp
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Almost six years after brainstorming for the project began, construction on Phase I of the Rethink Folly Road plan has a potential price tag and start date.

Officials with the project said at a committee meeting Wednesday that it’s expected to cost around $3 million dollars. They said construction could start in under a year, around the end of 2022.

The project was initially proposed in 2015, and officials with the project said that Phase I is just the beginning.

“This is just one step in the right direction,” said Project Manager Sheila Sororian. “We want to keep moving forward with more betterments and more improvements in that area and make the road sharable to pedestrians and vehicular traffic.”

The $3 million price tag is partially funded by the half-cent sales tax, which Charleston County residents voted to approve in 2016.

That money is all going toward building 7- and 8-foot sidewalks and bike lanes along a one-mile stretch of Folly Road. Project officials say it’s a big improvement to what’s there now, and it could only be the beginning of a series of improvements to make the area safer.

Project officials said Folly Road has always been a major concern for Charleston County. Just this past August, a man was killed in a three-vehicle crash along the road. Officials said the plan hopes to prevent accidents like that, as well.

You can view the plan and information about the Rethink Folly Road committee by clicking here.

