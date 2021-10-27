SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ralph H. Johnson VA to hold veteran vaccine clinic

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to hold a veteran vaccine clinic for both...
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to hold a veteran vaccine clinic for both COVID-19 and influenza on Nov. 5 in North Charleston.(WIS/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to hold a veteran vaccine clinic for both COVID-19 and influenza on Nov. 5 in North Charleston.

The organization will be administering both vaccines at no charge to veterans.

Plus, veterans who get vaccinated at the clinic will get a $5 Walmart gift card and a free packaged lunch.

“A season of influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on our Veterans, so it is important for Veterans to get their flu shot,” VAHCS Director Ralph H. Johnson and CEO Scott Isaacks said in a joint statement. “And for those Veterans who haven’t yet received their COVID-19 vaccine, we ask that they strongly consider coming to the clinic to get their first dose. The COVID vaccines are the strongest defense again the virus we have.”

The clinic starts at 9 a.m and ends at 12 p.m. at Robert H. Johnson VA Community Resource and Referral Center, located at 2424 City Hall Ln.

The Center for Disease Control and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidance allows you to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time, during the same visit.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Scammers selling counterfeit tickets for Coastal Carolina Fair
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County detention center in dire need of deputies
The state department of transportation is asking for feedback on a major roadway improvement...
SC Dept. of Transportation seeking feedback on Hwy 17A project in Dorchester Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Transportation seeking feedback on Hwy 17A project in Dorchester Co.