Ralph H. Johnson VA to hold veteran vaccine clinic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to hold a veteran vaccine clinic for both COVID-19 and influenza on Nov. 5 in North Charleston.

The organization will be administering both vaccines at no charge to veterans.

Plus, veterans who get vaccinated at the clinic will get a $5 Walmart gift card and a free packaged lunch.

“A season of influenza and COVID-19 could have a serious impact on our Veterans, so it is important for Veterans to get their flu shot,” VAHCS Director Ralph H. Johnson and CEO Scott Isaacks said in a joint statement. “And for those Veterans who haven’t yet received their COVID-19 vaccine, we ask that they strongly consider coming to the clinic to get their first dose. The COVID vaccines are the strongest defense again the virus we have.”

The clinic starts at 9 a.m and ends at 12 p.m. at Robert H. Johnson VA Community Resource and Referral Center, located at 2424 City Hall Ln.

The Center for Disease Control and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidance allows you to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time, during the same visit.

