SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Report: Hanahan armed robber lured victims with car sale listing on Facebook

Investigators arrested Kenaje Green of North Charleston on Wednesday for two counts of armed...
Investigators arrested Kenaje Green of North Charleston on Wednesday for two counts of armed robbery(HPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan police have arrested a North Charleston man who is accused of robbing people at gunpoint after the victims responded to a car sale listing on Facebook.

Investigators arrested Kenaje Green of North Charleston on Wednesday for two counts of armed robbery

A report states his arrest stems from a recent investigation of two separate incidents involving the sale of a car on Facebook Market Place. According to police, Green was using the Facebook screen name of “Ho Slay,” and when he met potential buyers he would rob the victims at gunpoint.

“We are concerned this individual may have committed other robberies that have not been reported that involved the ruse of selling a vehicle and may have been targeting members of the Hispanic community,” Hanahan police officials said. “We are asking for anyone who may have fallen victim to this individual and did not report the incident, to please contact your local law enforcement immediately.”

The Hanahan Police Department received assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division and the US Marshals Service during this investigation.

“We want to remind everyone the police department offers an Internet Exchange Zone that is located at City Hall,” HPD officials said in a statement. “The purpose of the exchange zone is to provide a well-lit area next to the police department with 24/7 video surveillance in order to ensure a safe transaction and to prevent becoming a victim of crime.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths

Latest News

Project officials say Folly Road could see improvements in less than a year
Officials: Folly Road construction project has potential price tag and start date
The Lowcountry Foodbank got a $50,000 donation from NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and the Hendrick...
Lowcountry Foodbank receives $50,000 donation from NASCAR star
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, right, congratulates Live 5 News anchor Bill Sharpe on his...
Charleston mayor proclaims Wednesday as ‘Bill Sharpe Day’
A strong system will move across the southeast over the next 24 hours bringing a risk of severe...
Isolated, severe storms possible Thursday afternoon, evening