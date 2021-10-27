Report: Hanahan armed robber lured victims with car sale listing on Facebook

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan police have arrested a North Charleston man who is accused of robbing people at gunpoint after the victims responded to a car sale listing on Facebook.

Investigators arrested Kenaje Green of North Charleston on Wednesday for two counts of armed robbery

A report states his arrest stems from a recent investigation of two separate incidents involving the sale of a car on Facebook Market Place. According to police, Green was using the Facebook screen name of “Ho Slay,” and when he met potential buyers he would rob the victims at gunpoint.

“We are concerned this individual may have committed other robberies that have not been reported that involved the ruse of selling a vehicle and may have been targeting members of the Hispanic community,” Hanahan police officials said. “We are asking for anyone who may have fallen victim to this individual and did not report the incident, to please contact your local law enforcement immediately.”

The Hanahan Police Department received assistance from the State Law Enforcement Division and the US Marshals Service during this investigation.

“We want to remind everyone the police department offers an Internet Exchange Zone that is located at City Hall,” HPD officials said in a statement. “The purpose of the exchange zone is to provide a well-lit area next to the police department with 24/7 video surveillance in order to ensure a safe transaction and to prevent becoming a victim of crime.”

