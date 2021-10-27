Republican governors join Gov. McMaster in opposing electric cars tax breaks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ten Republican governors joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in sending a letter against proposed tax breaks for manufacturers of electric cars and buyers of electric cars assembled by labor unions.

The Republican leaders sent the letter Wednesday to the United States Senate and House leadership.

“We oppose this legislation that seeks to exclusively increase tax credits for electric vehicles built by U.S. factories where employees have a collective bargaining agreement,” McMaster wrote. “We cannot support any proposal that creates a discriminatory environment in our states by punishing autoworkers and car companies because the workers in their plants chose not to unionize.”

McMaster first called for congress to reject the proposed tax breaks for electric cars in a letter to leadership on Oct. 13, a news release stated.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also signed McMaster’s letter.

Other governors who signed were Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama, Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona, Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Gov. Eric Holcomb of Indiana, Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi, and Gov. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.

