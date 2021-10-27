SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Dept. of Transportation seeking feedback on Hwy 17A project in Dorchester Co.

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of transportation is asking for feedback on a major roadway improvement project in Dorchester County.

Wednesday is the final day to give feedback on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s planned improvements to Highway 17A between the Colleton County line and the Ashley River bridge.

The project is part of an effort to decrease the number of traffic fatalities on the state’s rural roads.

SCDOT says South Carolina currently has the highest traffic fatality rate in the country with nearly 60 percent of fatal crashes in the state occurring on rural roads. They say, of the fatal crashes occurring on rural roads, nearly 30 percent of the rural fatal and serious injury crashes occur on just over five percent of SCDOT’s road network.

The department of transportation’s plan includes widening and paving the shoulders to rural roads, flattening roadside slopes and adding guardrails.

Comments can be submitted through this form located on SCDOT’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants
Attorneys in three civil lawsuits against Alex Murdaugh want the court to have independent...
Lawsuits: Jailed lawyer Alex Murdaugh may be hiding millions

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Dept. of Transportation seeking feedback on Hwy 17A project in Dorchester Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers searching for vehicle after 2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run on College Park Road
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette speaks in Summerville, encouraged by local economy
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley County detention center in dire need of deputies