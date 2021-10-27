SC Dept. of Transportation seeking feedback on Hwy 17A project in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state department of transportation is asking for feedback on a major roadway improvement project in Dorchester County.

Wednesday is the final day to give feedback on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s planned improvements to Highway 17A between the Colleton County line and the Ashley River bridge.

The project is part of an effort to decrease the number of traffic fatalities on the state’s rural roads.

SCDOT says South Carolina currently has the highest traffic fatality rate in the country with nearly 60 percent of fatal crashes in the state occurring on rural roads. They say, of the fatal crashes occurring on rural roads, nearly 30 percent of the rural fatal and serious injury crashes occur on just over five percent of SCDOT’s road network.

The department of transportation’s plan includes widening and paving the shoulders to rural roads, flattening roadside slopes and adding guardrails.

Comments can be submitted through this form located on SCDOT’s website.

