SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC employment officials announce IT training partnership

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is partnering with a well-known...
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is partnering with a well-known information technology workforce.(WIS/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is partnering with a well-known information technology workforce.

The department is partnering with CompTIA to offer business around the state training for their I.T. workforce.

Through this partnership, employees can gain certification in two programs to help with I.T. proficiency at no cost, a news release stated.

The offer for the state is through the CompTIA Incumbent Worker Training scholarship program.

“We continue to hear about the challenges businesses face in finding tech talent in an ever-changing cyber landscape. Retaining existing employees is one way to advance a company’s workforce and retain workers,” S.C. DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “The CompTIA IWT Scholarship Program demonstrates the agency’s continued focus on training the workforce while helping employers grow their businesses.”

Businesses can find out more information and apply for the South Carolina CompTIA IWT Scholarship Program at https://www.comptia.org/landing/south_carolina/index.html.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
The Berkeley County School District says three of its schools went under a precautionary...
Search for shoplifting suspect prompted lockdown at 3 Berkeley County schools
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths

Latest News

Investigators charged 28-year-old Tyhier Lasan Grant of Charleston with third-degree arson and...
Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church
Investigators arrested Kenaje Green of North Charleston on Wednesday for two counts of armed...
Report: Hanahan armed robber lured victims with car sale listing on Facebook
Ten Republican governors joined South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in sending a letter against...
Republican governors join Gov. McMaster in opposing electric cars tax breaks
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Cops: Man arrested after setting cross on fire at downtown Charleston church