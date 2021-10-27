SC employment officials announce IT training partnership

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce is partnering with a well-known information technology workforce.

The department is partnering with CompTIA to offer business around the state training for their I.T. workforce.

Through this partnership, employees can gain certification in two programs to help with I.T. proficiency at no cost, a news release stated.

The offer for the state is through the CompTIA Incumbent Worker Training scholarship program.

“We continue to hear about the challenges businesses face in finding tech talent in an ever-changing cyber landscape. Retaining existing employees is one way to advance a company’s workforce and retain workers,” S.C. DEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “The CompTIA IWT Scholarship Program demonstrates the agency’s continued focus on training the workforce while helping employers grow their businesses.”

Businesses can find out more information and apply for the South Carolina CompTIA IWT Scholarship Program at https://www.comptia.org/landing/south_carolina/index.html.

