SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC Health Dept. reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 630 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report included 364 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 266 detected through rapid tests. DHEC reports results on a 48-hour delay, meaning that Wednesday’s data covered testing data from Monday.

The 39 deaths included 29 confirmed and 10 probable deaths. Eleven of those deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties. Charleston County reported four confirmed deaths and one probable death. Three confirmed deaths were reported in Berkeley County and one confirmed death was reported in Dorchester and Beaufort Counties. Beaufort also reported one probable death.

The results came from 12,506 tests with a percent positive of 5.1%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 894,924 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 717,446 cases detected using PCR tests and 177,478 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,604 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,767 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,837 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.


South Carolina has now performed more than 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC Health Dept. reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to hold a veteran vaccine clinic for both...
Ralph H. Johnson VA to hold veteran vaccine clinic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID shot
The state health department announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 vaccinations will be unavailable...
DHEC training staff in preparation for pediatric vaccines