SC Health Dept. reports more than 600 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 630 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report included 364 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 266 detected through rapid tests. DHEC reports results on a 48-hour delay, meaning that Wednesday’s data covered testing data from Monday.

The 39 deaths included 29 confirmed and 10 probable deaths. Eleven of those deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties. Charleston County reported four confirmed deaths and one probable death. Three confirmed deaths were reported in Berkeley County and one confirmed death was reported in Dorchester and Beaufort Counties. Beaufort also reported one probable death.

The results came from 12,506 tests with a percent positive of 5.1%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 894,924 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 717,446 cases detected using PCR tests and 177,478 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,604 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,767 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,837 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.







South Carolina has now performed more than 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.

