SC Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman not seeking re-election in 2022

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced on Wednesday that she would not seek re-election once her current term ends in 2023.

“A strong public education system that offers every student, no matter where they live, the opportunity to be prepared for a successful and productive life is key to the future of our state, nation, and world,” Spearman said. “I have been honored to serve and devote my life to this important work first as a teacher and principal, then as a legislator, senior staff member at the Department, an education association leader, and finally as State Superintendent of Education.”

Spearman first took office as Superintendent of Education in 2015.

My career in public service would not have happened without the lessons taught by my parents, and the love and support of my family, neighbors and friends, Spearman said. “I am humbled that a little girl from a dairy farm in Saluda County has had the chance to serve her community and state for over forty years.”

