She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead

She asked to bring oxygen to work -- they fired her instead
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement.

Delaware-based TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as a reasonable accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Jean S. Perry worked as an accounting clerk for the kitchen equipment maker in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

She was fired after trying to return to work following a hospital stay for breathing problems related to a disability.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s settlement also requires TriMark to clearly inform employees about their rights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

