Troopers investigating fatal Oct. 3 crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating a deadly crash in Dorchester County that happened Oct. 3.

The incident occurred on Highway 17-A near Canaan road.

A 2007 GMC sedan with three passengers was heading north on US 17A when they collided with a 2007 Chevy Sudan driving south, Lance CPL. Nick Pye says.

The driver of the Chevy Sedan sustained fatal injuries; and was not wearing a seatbelt, Pye says.

The driver of the GMC Sedan was taken to a local hospital along with one of the other passengers.

This is a developing story. Check back up updates.

