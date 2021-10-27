SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman carries neighbor out of burning house

By WGAL staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – A Pennsylvania woman is being called a hero after she saved her neighbor from a house fire Monday morning.

“I noticed that there was smoke coming out of his windows and his door,” Katrina Aviles said.

Aviles also noticed her elderly neighbor was still inside.

“All of the neighbors, we all love him,” she said.

He was struggling to get out, so she ran to help.

“And I put his arms around my neck and I carried him onto my back, and I told him, ‘We have to go,’” Aviles said.

He grabbed hold but then asked Aviles to go back.

“So I ran back into his house,” Aviles said. “He had oxygen tanks in there, and I heard them starting to pop. So I ran back out of the house. I told him, ‘I can’t get your oxygen.’”

Aviles feared the fire would get worse.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I was terrified I wasn’t going to be able to carry him the whole way.”

East Lampeter Township police got there in minutes and helped take the man to safety.

They also helped firefighters get a jump on the flames.

“The volunteer world, sometimes we’re a little understaffed, a little light, but we made it happen,” said Scott Hershey with the Lafayette Fire Company.

Firefighters said they think an electrical malfunction in the homeowner’s oxygen machine may have actually started the fire.

“It was tough to watch, especially with him beside me,” Aviles said.

But Aviles is grateful that her neighbor should be OK, and is hoping he’ll be back home soon.

Copyright 2021 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Sheriff’s office: Three girls missing in Lincolnville found safe in Summerville area
Elijah “EJ” Smith, 17, of Simpsonville, died at the hospital at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
SC high school senior dies after shooting, 19-year-old arrested
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
US soldier brought back to SC to face charges in family members’ deaths
Scott was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity
Man who killed 4 family members in Mt. Pleasant found not guilty by reason of insanity
A 1950s building in the Avondale community along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and...
Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

Latest News

A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Baby kangaroo taken from Kentucky farm; owner pleads for safe return
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is set to hold a veteran vaccine clinic for both...
Ralph H. Johnson VA to hold veteran vaccine clinic
Epidemiologist DeWolfe Miller says the child immunizations will go a long way in shutting down...
CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people