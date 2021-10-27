SC Lottery
Working Wednesdays: Lowes Foods hiring for four Tri-County locations

Stores in West Ashley, Hanahan, Summerville, and Mount Pleasant
Each Wednesday a company will share information about job opportunities in a virtual platform.
By Ann McGill
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowes Foods has four locations in the tricounty and all stores are hiring. Representatives will appear on Working Wednesdays to talk in detail about job opportunities.

Current positions include store retail hosts, retail leads, assistant department managers, department managers, and salaried managers. To apply, click the link. You may also apply by texting LFSJOBS to 97211.

Watch “Working Wednesdays” live at 1 p.m. every Wednesday on Live5+, the streaming app, available for free on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. After the live event is over, you can also find the recording and stream earlier editions of “Working Wednesdays” for free anytime on Live5+!

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information through this format, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

