3 earthquakes reported in the same area of Midlands this week

Generic earthquake graphic.
Generic earthquake graphic.(Source: AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands following another that was reported Monday.

According to the United States Geological Service, a 1.84 magnitude earthquake hit Jenkinsville on Thursday morning around 6:28 and another hit around 6:30, rated at 1.7.

Another earthquake hit Jenkinsville on Monday.

You can report and see reports of people feeling the earthquake by clicking here.

