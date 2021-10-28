Activist report finds CPD arrests blacks three time often than whites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Charleston Police Department approaches two years since the final results of a racial bias audit were published, organizers of local activist groups say substantive progress has not been made.

“While some progress has been made on policy clarity and data capture, progress has not been made on the key purpose of the audit – to reduce and eventually eliminate racial disparities,” said Suzanne Hardie with the Charleston Area Justice Ministry. “We have not heard from the police department to address these persistent disparities.”

A new report released by the Charleston Peoples’ Budget Coalition paints a picture of a department that arrests black people at significantly higher rates than their white counterparts. The coalition is an advocacy group pushing the reallocation of $5 million – or about 10 percent – of CPD’s budget.

“We can release as many reports as we want to but until there is a radical redistribution of wealth, resources and power in the city, the issues are going to continue to remain the same,” said Joshua Parks with the Lowcountry Action Committee. “We really don’t want to have to release another report.”

The full report is expected to be released on Thursday, but a press kit prepared by Charleston Black Lives Matter and CPBC highlights arrest statistics from January 1, 2020, through June 31, 2021. The summery concludes black people are arrested 3.8 times more often than white people. In the cherry-picked statistics, the report shows the black population, which makes up around 21% of the city’s racial makeup, is overrepresented in several categories, making up:

39.6% of open container of alcohol in a vehicle arrests

40% of disorderly conduct arrests among all age groups.

54.8% percent of open container of alcohol arrests

66.7% of public urination arrests.

71% of all marijuana possession arrests

78.6 % of driving under a suspended license arrests.

“How many times have we heard, ‘This is not Charleston,’” asked Marcus McDonald with Charleston BLM. “We have the report right here that tells you what is going on in the streets. Y’all have this imaginary tale about what you think Charleston is but what we are telling you is our experience of what Charleston is and it’s not that southern comfort that everyone else sees. This is the reality that we face every day.”

Most troubling for activists are the numbers around youth policing. The summary of the report shows black youth make up 77.4% of all youth arrests and 96.6% of disorderly conduct arrests made among youth.

McDonald says disorderly conduct is a charge officers have a lot of leeway in assigning.

“One arrest as a youth can change your whole life trajectory. We are ruining some of these kids’ lives and that is not something we can live our day to day lives and just accept,” McDonald said. “One of the main recommendations on the report is to reevaluate the disorderly conduct among youth. That type of arrest should not happen if it’s happening 96.6% of the time to black youth.”

Despite this, the Charleston Police Department has made progress on the Racial Bias Audit which had 48 findings broken down in 72 tasks. In June of 2020, the department presented an update showing they had completed 29 of those tasks.

“The Charleston Police Department is committed to public safety by remaining focused on reducing crime and the fear of crime in our community. In doing so, officers and professional staff work to build community partnerships through problem solving in all areas of the city,” said Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with the Charleston Police Department in a statement. “We remain committed to positive encounters with our youth in our policing and community outreach efforts.”

Wolfsen says the department looks forward to reviewing the full report when it is released.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.