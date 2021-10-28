SC Lottery
Charleston Co. detectives arrest two juveniles for fatal shooting in W. Ashley

By Ray Rivera
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of two juveniles accused in a fatal shooting in West Ashley.

The juveniles were arrested on Thursday and were transported to the juvenile detention center.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are possible.

The suspects’ arrest stems from an incident that happened on the afternoon of July 19 when deputies responded to Corral Drive for a drive-by shooting.

When the responding deputy arrived he saw a man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on a driveway between two vehicles.

