Charleston Police release video in March officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department released new details Friday in an officer-involved shooting that took place in West Ashley in March.

George Sanner, 25, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the incident, according to jail records.

Police responded to the Colonial Grand Cypress Cove Apartments on Mary Ader Drive at approximately 11 a.m. on March 10 after a 911 call about a man harassing his neighbors. Police released video taken by the 911 caller through her door’s peephole showing a man with a semi-automatic rifle whom police identified as Sanner.

When police arrived at the scene, they heard a gunshot from Sanner’s apartment. Police say they established a perimeter that included placing officers in a wooded area behind his apartment building.

Investigators said approximately an hour after the first gunshot, an officer stationed in the woods saw him walk out onto his apartment’s balcony with his rifle, then raise the rifle and fire a shot toward the officer’s location. According to prosecutors, the officer returned fire and struck Sanner, causing him to drop the rifle and fall to floor of his balcony.

The Charleston Police Department released a photo of the H&K 416 long rifle they say Sanner used to fire at officers. They say Sanner dropped the rifle on the floor of his apartment balcony after being wounded by an officer who was returning fire. (Charleston Police Department)

Police also released a photo of the H&K 416 long rifle they say Sanner used to fire at officers.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson released a report in June that stated they would not pursue charges against Senior Police Officer Christopher Malinowski, the officer who wounded Sanner.

“Based on the available evidence, it is apparent SPO Malinowsky reasonably believed he and others were in imminent and actual danger of great bodily injury or death when the suspect fired at him,” Wilson wrote. “It is readily apparent that SPO Malinowsky’s use of force was reasonable in light of the actual and imminent danger of great bodily harm or death that he and other officers were placed in by the actions of George Sanner.”

Malinowski was hired by the Charleston Police Department on Aug. 13, 2012, and has been a SWAT Team member for five years, police said.

The details of the shooting were released as part of the police department’s Critical Incident Briefing Project, which the agency says is designed “to provide the public with further information regarding critical events that have occurred within the city.”

The department is currently focusing on critical incidents that involve officer-involved shootings, Inspector Michael Gillolly said.

