LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic.

The fair will take place at the Exchange Park in Ladson between October 28-November 7.

The biggest change attendees will notice is their new bag regulations. The Coastal Carolina Fair is now only allowing clear bags onto the grounds. The clear bags should not exceed 12x6x12.

The spokesperson for the fair Gary Leonard says they are expecting more than 250,000 people to attend the 2021 fair.

The Coastal Carolina Fair is a not for profit event. In 2019 they donated more than $500,000 back into the community.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

Leonard says it’s important to purchase tickets directly from the Coastal Carolina Fair or Circle K because they are seeing an increase in fraudulent tickets being sold. He says they do not expect to sell out.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids.

