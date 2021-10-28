Crews respond to chemical spill in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill Wednesday morning.

The Charleston Fire Department says HazMat crews responded to liquid spilled from a vehicle on Promenade Vista Street just after 10 a.m.

Crews determined the spilled liquid was hydrochloric acid.

Officials say the area has been isolated and clean-up is underway.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.