Crews respond to chemical spill in Charleston
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emergency crews responded to a chemical spill Wednesday morning.
The Charleston Fire Department says HazMat crews responded to liquid spilled from a vehicle on Promenade Vista Street just after 10 a.m.
Crews determined the spilled liquid was hydrochloric acid.
Officials say the area has been isolated and clean-up is underway.
