Deputies investigate shooting at Williamsburg Co. business

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after they responded to a shooting at a retail store in Williamsburg County on Monday.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General on Sumter Highway in the Kingstree area on Monday in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, deputies say they found victims inside. One person was treated by EMS on the scene for minor injuries.

Lt. Daryel Moyd says an investigation revealed the victims were inside the store when they heard several shots. Deputies located two bullet holes that penetrated the front window of the business.

Moyd says deputies were unable to locate the suspect at the incident location and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s criminal investigation division at 843-355-6381 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

