Deputies respond to barricaded subject at West Ashley motel

Deputies on the scene say they are trying to make contact with someone inside the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway.
Deputies on the scene say they are trying to make contact with someone inside the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has not yet released details.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Danielle Seat
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a person barricaded inside a Savannah Highway motel on Thursday morning has been detained.

Deputies say the barricaded subject surrendered peacefully around 9:20 a.m.

Deputies on the scene say they are trying to make contact with someone inside the Motel 6 who is believed to be in possession of stolen property.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a stolen license plate around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday on Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

Knapp says the driver initially tried to flee through the parking lot of a Motel 6 but hit a support pole, damaging the motel.

The two occupants of the vehicle ran and deputies were able to catch the passenger but lost sight of the driver who is believed to be locked in a room at the Motel 6, Knapp said.

Multiple sheriff’s office vehicles were at the scene as deputies attempted to enter a room.

One of the deputies was heard to say, “Come out. We have a search warrant.”

Deputies say a search of the car revealed the car had been stolen and contained more stolen license plates and other possibly stolen items.

Deputies have not said whether anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

