FIRST ALERT: Isolated, severe storms possible in the afternoon, evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful storm system blamed for spawning severe weather from Texas through Louisiana and Mississippi will arrive over South Carolina Thursday with the possibility of some strong to severe storms into the early evening.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says rain and storms will become likely starting Thursday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, along with damaging winds and a low tornado threat as well.

FUTURE TRACKER: Rain will move in later this morning with a wet afternoon on the way! The best chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm will be late this afternoon and into the evening as a cold front nears the area. Gusty winds and isolated tornadoes are the biggest threats. pic.twitter.com/Ax6ywbru1l — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) October 28, 2021

The biggest chance for severe weather will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., Sovine said.

A cold front will sweep through by Thursday night, ending the threat of severe weather, he said.

A tornado in western Louisiana damaged more than a dozen homes in a part of the state still struggling to recover from repeated weather disasters. The National Weather Service said in a preliminary report posted on Twitter that an EF-2 tornado caused “significant structural damage” to about a dozen homes when it touched down around midday Wednesday.

Two people were injured. The tornado was part of a line of severe weather that moved from Texas across southern Louisiana and into Mississippi.

