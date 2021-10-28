SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Isolated, severe storms possible in the afternoon, evening

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the biggest chance for severe weather will occur between...
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the biggest chance for severe weather will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A powerful storm system blamed for spawning severe weather from Texas through Louisiana and Mississippi will arrive over South Carolina Thursday with the possibility of some strong to severe storms into the early evening.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says rain and storms will become likely starting Thursday afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, along with damaging winds and a low tornado threat as well.

The biggest chance for severe weather will occur between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., Sovine said.

A cold front will sweep through by Thursday night, ending the threat of severe weather, he said.

A tornado in western Louisiana damaged more than a dozen homes in a part of the state still struggling to recover from repeated weather disasters. The National Weather Service said in a preliminary report posted on Twitter that an EF-2 tornado caused “significant structural damage” to about a dozen homes when it touched down around midday Wednesday.

Two people were injured. The tornado was part of a line of severe weather that moved from Texas across southern Louisiana and into Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

